Meadow Woods, FL
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:05 AM

12013 SCRUB PALM LANE

12013 Scrub Palm Lane · (407) 247-6777
Meadow Woods
Location

12013 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SMALL PETS UNDER 25 POUNDS OK! No aggressive breeds. Lawn Service Included. Near LAKE NONA Sawgrass Town homes are tucked into a serene location whose half-mile entrance takes you into a neighborhood of tranquil ponds and pastures, where elegant homes sit among parks, playgrounds, and water features. With a lakefront pool and community clubhouse, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and athletic field, Sawgrass Townhomes also showcases home sites with a view to conservation. The neighborhood’s premium location just south of Orlando and convenient to the Beachline Expressway enjoys access to excellent shopping, fine dining, Florida’s renowned beaches, the world’s best entertainment and recreation at Disney World and Universal Studios. Excellent healthcare is nearby at Lake Nona Medical City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have any available units?
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have?
Some of 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12013 SCRUB PALM LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE does offer parking.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE has a pool.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have accessible units?
No, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12013 SCRUB PALM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
