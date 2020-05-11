All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 10809 CORSICAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
10809 CORSICAN STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 6:06 AM

10809 CORSICAN STREET

10809 Corsican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10809 Corsican Street, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story Townhouse, 2 bedroom suites with private bathroom in each, located in one of the most desirable area in Orlando. As soon as you step in the foyer, you will feel the warm welcome. Completely loaded with upgrades, for maximum functionality, tiles flooring throughout the first floor and bathrooms,large kitchen with granite counter tops, back-splash, 36"cherry wood cabinets w/crown-molding, high energy efficient stainless appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar that lead you to the open family/dining room, then to the private screened enclosed patio, amazing for gathering with family and friends to create the most unforgettable memories. On the second floor, there is an open loft/entertainment room with an extra closet, perfect for storage, the spacious Master suite, with a large walk in closet, and master bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, glass door tiled shower, the 2nd suite equipped with its private bathroom and walk in closet. This unit also includes a 1 car garage. This Gated Community, is very clean with amenities such as swimming Pool with Cabana & Playground, parking for guests in different areas. Close to the Orlando International Airport, easy access to major thoroughfares including 417, 528, and the turnpike; 5 miles from Medical City in Lake Nona ; 15 minutes from The Loop, a popular shopping, dining and entertainment area. INCLUDES WATER, COMMUNITY POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND ALL EXTERIOR CARE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have any available units?
10809 CORSICAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have?
Some of 10809 CORSICAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10809 CORSICAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10809 CORSICAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10809 CORSICAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10809 CORSICAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10809 CORSICAN STREET offers parking.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10809 CORSICAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10809 CORSICAN STREET has a pool.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 10809 CORSICAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10809 CORSICAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10809 CORSICAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10809 CORSICAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College