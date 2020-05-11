10809 CORSICAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 2 story Townhouse, 2 bedroom suites with private bathroom in each, located in one of the most desirable area in Orlando. As soon as you step in the foyer, you will feel the warm welcome. Completely loaded with upgrades, for maximum functionality, tiles flooring throughout the first floor and bathrooms,large kitchen with granite counter tops, back-splash, 36"cherry wood cabinets w/crown-molding, high energy efficient stainless appliances, recessed lighting, breakfast bar that lead you to the open family/dining room, then to the private screened enclosed patio, amazing for gathering with family and friends to create the most unforgettable memories. On the second floor, there is an open loft/entertainment room with an extra closet, perfect for storage, the spacious Master suite, with a large walk in closet, and master bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, glass door tiled shower, the 2nd suite equipped with its private bathroom and walk in closet. This unit also includes a 1 car garage. This Gated Community, is very clean with amenities such as swimming Pool with Cabana & Playground, parking for guests in different areas. Close to the Orlando International Airport, easy access to major thoroughfares including 417, 528, and the turnpike; 5 miles from Medical City in Lake Nona ; 15 minutes from The Loop, a popular shopping, dining and entertainment area. INCLUDES WATER, COMMUNITY POOL, GATED COMMUNITY AND ALL EXTERIOR CARE.