Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Meadow Oaks, FL with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
13016 TITLEIST DRIVE
13016 Titleist Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1411 sqft
Lovely 3 brm/ 2 ba /2car garage featuring eat in kitchen, living rm, dining rm, screen enclosed porch
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Oaks

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Place at River Ridge
1 Unit Available
7837 Prospect Hill Circle
7837 Prospect Hill Circle, River Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2592 sqft
Spacious Updated 5 Bed/4 Bath 2 Story Home in the Gated Community of Windsor Place at River Ridge! - This home offers 5 large bedrooms, 4 full baths and a 2-car garage with an extra storage area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gulf Side Estates
1 Unit Available
7918 Butler Ave
7918 Butler Avenue, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Great 3/1 in Hudson, freshly renovated - Take a look at this beautiful 3 bedrooms 1 bath home with 1000 sqft of living space. This home has amazing curb appeal, freshly renovated and all appliances are included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
Results within 10 miles of Meadow Oaks
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
Studio
$644
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Massachusetts Heights
1 Unit Available
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
3554 Pickerell Place
3554 Pickerell Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,645
2500 sqft
EXQUISITE LONGLEAF HOME Surrounded by conservation and a half-acre fishing pond this unbelievably special property boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 2500 square feet of living space over two floors designed with extra windows to reveal

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Connerton Village
1 Unit Available
8331 Lagerfeld Drive
8331 Lagerfeld Drive, Connerton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2365 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1737 sqft
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Dont worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
5768 COLONIAL DR
5768 Colonial Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1392 sqft
3/2 on Lake Chasco - 3/2 home located on Lake Chasco in New Port Richey. This home features wood floors in the main living space as well as two bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9105 Lost Mill Dr
9105 Lost Mill Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3404 sqft
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 This two story manicured lawn with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths 2 car garage home is for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
18639 New London Ave
18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2738 sqft
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Meadow Oaks, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Meadow Oaks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

