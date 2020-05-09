All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

12935 Buckhorn Dr.

12935 Buckhorn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12935 Buckhorn Dr, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on a Cul de sac - Perfect condition with tile throughout. Large backyard on a cul de sac.

$995 a month
$995 security deposit

1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.
Looking for decent credit and 3 times monthly rent for income

Everyone over the age of 18 will need to submit an application. Non-smoking property. Application can be found at www.onestepre.com and other available rentals as well.

Please call 951.708.6012 or email info@onestepre.com for a showing!

(RLNE2726479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have any available units?
12935 Buckhorn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 12935 Buckhorn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12935 Buckhorn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12935 Buckhorn Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Oaks.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. offer parking?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have a pool?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12935 Buckhorn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12935 Buckhorn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

