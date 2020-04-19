Move-in ready 2/2 well maintained home located in nice quiet neighborhood. Large rooms with ample closet space. Separate Family and dinning room made for entertaining with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio and private outdoor space room to entertain with fire pit.New appliances including washer and dryer. Closed to local shopping. Available 4/4/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Oaks, FL.
What amenities does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.