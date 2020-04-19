All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Find more places like 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Oaks, FL
/
12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:18 AM

12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE

12934 Kellywood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12934 Kellywood Circle, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Move-in ready 2/2 well maintained home located in nice quiet neighborhood. Large rooms with ample closet space. Separate Family and dinning room made for entertaining with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio and private outdoor space room to entertain with fire pit.New appliances including washer and dryer. Closed to local shopping. Available 4/4/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Oaks, FL.
What amenities does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Oaks.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLHernando Beach, FLPort Richey, FL
New Port Richey, FLElfers, FLTrinity, FLOdessa, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLHoliday, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College