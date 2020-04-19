12934 KELLYWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Move-in ready 2/2 well maintained home located in nice quiet neighborhood. Large rooms with ample closet space. Separate Family and dinning room made for entertaining with sliding glass doors leading to screened patio and private outdoor space room to entertain with fire pit.New appliances including washer and dryer. Closed to local shopping. Available 4/4/2020.