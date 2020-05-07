All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Find more places like 12738 Buckhorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Oaks, FL
/
12738 Buckhorn Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:44 PM

12738 Buckhorn Drive

12738 Buckhorn Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Oaks
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12738 Buckhorn Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have any available units?
12738 Buckhorn Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12738 Buckhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12738 Buckhorn Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12738 Buckhorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12738 Buckhorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 12738 Buckhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12738 Buckhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12738 Buckhorn Drive has a pool.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 12738 Buckhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12738 Buckhorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12738 Buckhorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12738 Buckhorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12738 Buckhorn Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Oaks 3 BedroomsMeadow Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Oaks Apartments with ParkingMeadow Oaks Apartments with Pool
Meadow Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity