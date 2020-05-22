All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Location

12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1791480

Come tour this three bed, three bath home today! This unit has over 1502 square feet of space, with amenities including a fireplace, tile flooring, stainlesss steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage, large backyard, plenty of storage. Minutes away from US-19.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Oaks.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12641 Cedar Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
