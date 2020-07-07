818 Cal Cove DR

Amenities

in unit laundry parking stainless steel pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida. Featuring the best in riverfront sunsets & views of lagoon and nature. The Dock features 3 separate lifts, one for larger boat (10 ton), one for small to the medium boat, & a lift for a pair of jet skis (recently serviced by Stokes Marine). This 4 bedroom POOL home plus den with 3 baths is over 3,000 sq. ft. of living area. Plus, large family room, formal dining area, open spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, 2-full size refrigerators, New (2019) Washer & Dryer, Exterior 4-person hot tub, large lanai under truss with water views. Don't Miss Out, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. New tile roof in 2015 & new 5-ton AC at the end of 2014. SPECIAL NOTE: Pool care and landscaping included in price. START LIVING ON THE WATER and enjoy without any boundaries. SW Florida at its finest.