Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

818 Cal Cove DR

818 Cal Cove Drive · (239) 841-0570
Location

818 Cal Cove Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida. Featuring the best in riverfront sunsets & views of lagoon and nature. The Dock features 3 separate lifts, one for larger boat (10 ton), one for small to the medium boat, & a lift for a pair of jet skis (recently serviced by Stokes Marine). This 4 bedroom POOL home plus den with 3 baths is over 3,000 sq. ft. of living area. Plus, large family room, formal dining area, open spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, 2-full size refrigerators, New (2019) Washer & Dryer, Exterior 4-person hot tub, large lanai under truss with water views. Don't Miss Out, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. New tile roof in 2015 & new 5-ton AC at the end of 2014. SPECIAL NOTE: Pool care and landscaping included in price. START LIVING ON THE WATER and enjoy without any boundaries. SW Florida at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Cal Cove DR have any available units?
818 Cal Cove DR has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 Cal Cove DR have?
Some of 818 Cal Cove DR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Cal Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
818 Cal Cove DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Cal Cove DR pet-friendly?
No, 818 Cal Cove DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 818 Cal Cove DR offers parking.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Cal Cove DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR have a pool?
Yes, 818 Cal Cove DR has a pool.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 818 Cal Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Cal Cove DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Cal Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 Cal Cove DR has units with air conditioning.
