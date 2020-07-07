818 Cal Cove DR

Amenities
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida. Featuring the best in riverfront sunsets & views of lagoon and nature. The Dock features 3 separate lifts, one for larger boat (10 ton), one for small to the medium boat, & a lift for a pair of jet skis (recently serviced by Stokes Marine). This 4 bedroom POOL home plus den with 3 baths is over 3,000 sq. ft. of living area. Plus, large family room, formal dining area, open spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, 2-full size refrigerators, New (2019) Washer & Dryer, Exterior 4-person hot tub, large lanai under truss with water views. Don't Miss Out, CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING. New tile roof in 2015 & new 5-ton AC at the end of 2014. SPECIAL NOTE: Pool care and landscaping included in price. START LIVING ON THE WATER and enjoy without any boundaries. SW Florida at its finest.