4289 Island CIR

Amenities

on-site laundry media room

CALOOSA BAYVIEW...Remember Location, Location, Location!!! Available June - December 2020. This is a beautful waterfront villa with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is a spacious living area, large kitchen, half bath and laundry room.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a queen size bed and master bath, a guest room with two twin beds, and a second full bath. Fantastic water view from all rooms, especially the enclosed lanai...a must see!! Located in a quiet community close to shopping, hospitals, theaters, and beaches.