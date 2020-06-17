All apartments in McGregor
Find more places like 1231 Hopedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McGregor, FL
/
1231 Hopedale Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

1231 Hopedale Drive

1231 Hopedale Drive · (239) 201-4069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McGregor
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1231 Hopedale Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have any available units?
1231 Hopedale Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1231 Hopedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Hopedale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Hopedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Hopedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive offer parking?
No, 1231 Hopedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Hopedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1231 Hopedale Drive has a pool.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 Hopedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Hopedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 Hopedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 Hopedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1231 Hopedale Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

McGregor 1 BedroomsMcGregor 2 Bedrooms
McGregor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcGregor Apartments with Gym
McGregor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity