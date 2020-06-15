All apartments in Mascotte
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

1621 Orne Street

1621 Orne St · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Orne St, Mascotte, FL 34753

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Orne Street have any available units?
1621 Orne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mascotte, FL.
Is 1621 Orne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Orne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Orne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Orne Street is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Orne Street offer parking?
No, 1621 Orne Street does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Orne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Orne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Orne Street have a pool?
Yes, 1621 Orne Street has a pool.
Does 1621 Orne Street have accessible units?
No, 1621 Orne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Orne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Orne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Orne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Orne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
