1593 Orne Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:44 PM

1593 Orne Street

1593 Orne St · (321) 236-6009
Location

1593 Orne St, Mascotte, FL 34753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This newly built home in Lake Jackson Ridge has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Orne Street have any available units?
1593 Orne Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1593 Orne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Orne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Orne Street pet-friendly?
No, 1593 Orne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mascotte.
Does 1593 Orne Street offer parking?
No, 1593 Orne Street does not offer parking.
Does 1593 Orne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Orne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Orne Street have a pool?
Yes, 1593 Orne Street has a pool.
Does 1593 Orne Street have accessible units?
No, 1593 Orne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Orne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Orne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 Orne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1593 Orne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
