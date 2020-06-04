All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 3792 NE Ocean Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
3792 NE Ocean Blvd
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

3792 NE Ocean Blvd

3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (772) 266-2945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3792 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove. Grab your beach bag and walk across the street to Jensen Beach, have dinner at beautiful Hutchinson Shores or relax and enjoy your screened-in balcony with a view of the river. The unit has been renovated and offers granite and stainless in the kitchen, fully updated bathrooms and impact glass sliders. A screened balcony runs the length of the unit and has access from every room including both bedrooms. Can be rented with furnishings, partial furnishings or owner will remove if you have your own. Community pool, washer and dryer available in the building. Assigned parking and plenty of parking for guests. 2nd floor unit with elevator. Sorry - no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have any available units?
3792 NE Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 3792 NE Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3792 NE Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3792 NE Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3792 NE Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3792 NE Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3792 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3792 NE Ocean Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity