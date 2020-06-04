3792 NE Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Live the beach lifestyle starting now! Fully renovated 2/2 condo available for annual rental in beautiful Green Turtle Cove. Grab your beach bag and walk across the street to Jensen Beach, have dinner at beautiful Hutchinson Shores or relax and enjoy your screened-in balcony with a view of the river. The unit has been renovated and offers granite and stainless in the kitchen, fully updated bathrooms and impact glass sliders. A screened balcony runs the length of the unit and has access from every room including both bedrooms. Can be rented with furnishings, partial furnishings or owner will remove if you have your own. Community pool, washer and dryer available in the building. Assigned parking and plenty of parking for guests. 2nd floor unit with elevator. Sorry - no pets.