All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 112 SW Otter Run Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
112 SW Otter Run Place
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

112 SW Otter Run Place

112 Southwest Otter Run Place · (561) 203-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL 34997

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs. Both tile and carpet have been professionally cleaned and move-in ready for the perfect family. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs for ease of use. All bedrooms have a spacious walk in closet. The home comes with an oversized one car garage that is perfect for keeping your car out of the Florida sun. This community has a wonderful playground, pool, and hot tub for relaxing evenings or family gatherings. This family friendly, gated neighborhood is surround by a nature preserve and walking trails, which are perfect .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have any available units?
112 SW Otter Run Place has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 SW Otter Run Place have?
Some of 112 SW Otter Run Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 SW Otter Run Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 SW Otter Run Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 SW Otter Run Place pet-friendly?
No, 112 SW Otter Run Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place offer parking?
Yes, 112 SW Otter Run Place offers parking.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 SW Otter Run Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have a pool?
Yes, 112 SW Otter Run Place has a pool.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have accessible units?
No, 112 SW Otter Run Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 SW Otter Run Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 SW Otter Run Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 SW Otter Run Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 112 SW Otter Run Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity