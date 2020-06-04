112 SW Otter Run Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs. Both tile and carpet have been professionally cleaned and move-in ready for the perfect family. The washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs for ease of use. All bedrooms have a spacious walk in closet. The home comes with an oversized one car garage that is perfect for keeping your car out of the Florida sun. This community has a wonderful playground, pool, and hot tub for relaxing evenings or family gatherings. This family friendly, gated neighborhood is surround by a nature preserve and walking trails, which are perfect .