9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE

This quiet 55+ gated community could be your new home. The lovely 3/2/2 welcomes you into the living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Look out the french doors to the patio with pergola in the back yard. The plantation shutters throughout, 10 ft ceilings in the rest of the rooms and lovely wood cabinetry give a luxurious feel to this home. Neutral colors. Kitchen has tons of cabinetry and a breakfast nook looking out to the back yard. Tiled except for carpet in the bedrooms. The guest bath has a huge soaking tub to relax in. Laundry is inside. Extra storage in the garage. Basic cable, trash pickup and clubhouse privileges with pool and clubhouse access included. This is a truly beautiful home in a great location. Please submit credit report and fill out HOA application. There will be a $100 application fee if accepted. Refrigerator does not show in pictures but will be supplied. Owner would like 2 year lease with no price increase.