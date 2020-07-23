All apartments in Marion County
9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE

9513 Southwest 53rd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9513 Southwest 53rd Circle, Marion County, FL 34476

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This quiet 55+ gated community could be your new home. The lovely 3/2/2 welcomes you into the living and dining areas with vaulted ceilings. Look out the french doors to the patio with pergola in the back yard. The plantation shutters throughout, 10 ft ceilings in the rest of the rooms and lovely wood cabinetry give a luxurious feel to this home. Neutral colors. Kitchen has tons of cabinetry and a breakfast nook looking out to the back yard. Tiled except for carpet in the bedrooms. The guest bath has a huge soaking tub to relax in. Laundry is inside. Extra storage in the garage. Basic cable, trash pickup and clubhouse privileges with pool and clubhouse access included. This is a truly beautiful home in a great location. Please submit credit report and fill out HOA application. There will be a $100 application fee if accepted. Refrigerator does not show in pictures but will be supplied. Owner would like 2 year lease with no price increase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have any available units?
9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marion County, FL.
What amenities does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have?
Some of 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9513 SW 53RD CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
