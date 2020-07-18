All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE

8374 Southwest 82nd Circle · (352) 624-0935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8374 Southwest 82nd Circle, Marion County, FL 34481

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
ON THE GOLF COURSE! Start packing today, this isn't going to last long! Spacious 3/2/2 in an active 55+ guard gated community. Golf cart friendly neighborhood with a community pool & spa, fitness center, recreation center, lodge, golf course, community events and clubs. Beautiful home with a designer brick driveway and front walkway. Tastefully landscaped with low maintenance landscaping and FL Palms. Home features a formal dining room, updated wood laminate flooring, freshly painted neutral color scheme, crown molding, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, Corian counters, built in desk space, & plenty of cabinet space. Recessed lighting throughout. Nicely sized bedrooms and roomy master suite. Master has a walk in closet, attached bath with his & her sinks, a tiled enclosed shower with a seat, a commode room, and a linen closet. Enjoy morning coffee or a relaxing evening FL sunsets from your bonus room that overlooks the golf course. Over-sized 2 car garage with shelving. Schedule your private showing today! *Room measurements are not accurate, buyer to verify. Possible Owner Financing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have any available units?
8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have?
Some of 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Citrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity