8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

ON THE GOLF COURSE! Start packing today, this isn't going to last long! Spacious 3/2/2 in an active 55+ guard gated community. Golf cart friendly neighborhood with a community pool & spa, fitness center, recreation center, lodge, golf course, community events and clubs. Beautiful home with a designer brick driveway and front walkway. Tastefully landscaped with low maintenance landscaping and FL Palms. Home features a formal dining room, updated wood laminate flooring, freshly painted neutral color scheme, crown molding, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, Corian counters, built in desk space, & plenty of cabinet space. Recessed lighting throughout. Nicely sized bedrooms and roomy master suite. Master has a walk in closet, attached bath with his & her sinks, a tiled enclosed shower with a seat, a commode room, and a linen closet. Enjoy morning coffee or a relaxing evening FL sunsets from your bonus room that overlooks the golf course. Over-sized 2 car garage with shelving. Schedule your private showing today! *Room measurements are not accurate, buyer to verify. Possible Owner Financing.