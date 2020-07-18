8374 SW 82ND CIRCLE

Amenities
ON THE GOLF COURSE! Start packing today, this isn't going to last long! Spacious 3/2/2 in an active 55+ guard gated community. Golf cart friendly neighborhood with a community pool & spa, fitness center, recreation center, lodge, golf course, community events and clubs. Beautiful home with a designer brick driveway and front walkway. Tastefully landscaped with low maintenance landscaping and FL Palms. Home features a formal dining room, updated wood laminate flooring, freshly painted neutral color scheme, crown molding, spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook, Corian counters, built in desk space, & plenty of cabinet space. Recessed lighting throughout. Nicely sized bedrooms and roomy master suite. Master has a walk in closet, attached bath with his & her sinks, a tiled enclosed shower with a seat, a commode room, and a linen closet. Enjoy morning coffee or a relaxing evening FL sunsets from your bonus room that overlooks the golf course. Over-sized 2 car garage with shelving. Schedule your private showing today! *Room measurements are not accurate, buyer to verify. Possible Owner Financing.