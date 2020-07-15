All apartments in Marion County
5861 NW 96th Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

5861 NW 96th Lane

5861 Northwest 96th Lane · (352) 547-1080
Location

5861 Northwest 96th Lane, Marion County, FL 34482

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5861 NW 96th Lane · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2239 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
WONDERFUL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN COMMUNITY! - Beautiful home on 5 acres, in the Equestrian Community of Oak Trail Estates. This pool home has many features such as an open floor plan, Living Room and Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and many more. Tall ceilings throughout gives this home a sense of spaciousness. Of the many special features of this home, it includes a 5 stall CBC Center aisle barn and a lighted arena with workshop. Close to everything! Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance. Please email us first for faster response.

(RLNE4277176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have any available units?
5861 NW 96th Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5861 NW 96th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5861 NW 96th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5861 NW 96th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5861 NW 96th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane offer parking?
No, 5861 NW 96th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5861 NW 96th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5861 NW 96th Lane has a pool.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have accessible units?
No, 5861 NW 96th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5861 NW 96th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5861 NW 96th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5861 NW 96th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
