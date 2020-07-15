5861 NW 96th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

WONDERFUL HOME IN EQUESTRIAN COMMUNITY! - Beautiful home on 5 acres, in the Equestrian Community of Oak Trail Estates. This pool home has many features such as an open floor plan, Living Room and Dining Room, Family Room with fireplace and many more. Tall ceilings throughout gives this home a sense of spaciousness. Of the many special features of this home, it includes a 5 stall CBC Center aisle barn and a lighted arena with workshop. Close to everything! Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance. Please email us first for faster response.



(RLNE4277176)