Marion County, FL
1968 NW 50th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1968 NW 50th Ave

1968 Northwest 50th Avenue · (352) 854-2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1968 Northwest 50th Avenue, Marion County, FL 34482

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1968 NW 50th Ave · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2/2/2 home located in Ocala Palms an Active Adult Community - This is a great home located on the NorthWest side of ocala in Ocala Palms an Active Adult Community.
Tenant responsible for landscaping and lawn care, Owner will maintain pest control.

Non-Smoking Home. Renter's Insurance is required!

First and Security required to Move-In, additional fees may be required!

There are restrictions on pets, if a pet is accepted in a rental property, a non-refundable pet fee will apply.

Please visit: https://www.rpmdiversified.com/houses-rent to apply.

Please Note: We do not advertise on Craigslist.org if you see this house advertised on craigslist.org it is a scam.

(RLNE4799167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have any available units?
1968 NW 50th Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1968 NW 50th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1968 NW 50th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 NW 50th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 NW 50th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave offer parking?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have a pool?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 NW 50th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 NW 50th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
