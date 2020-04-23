2960 Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

This 3/2 doublewide home in Marianna features a large one-car garage with an electric door and oversized enclosed front porch - a must-see! Located on a quiet road with little traffic but with convenient access to the city. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards, counters, and enough floor space for an eat-in breakfast area. Open living and dining room areas feature new vinyl plank flooring. All bedrooms are carpeted, nicely-sized and have large closets. The garage is spacious with enough room for all your “extras!” Need even more space? The detached storage shed should do the trick. Comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central heat/air, and washer/dryer hook-ups with extra cupboards. If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



**STATUS: Available Now

**PROPERTY TYPE: Doublewide Mobile Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just This Great Property

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Located off Hwy 90 on Quiet Road

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,300

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, City of Marianna for Water/Garbage

**FLOORING: Vinyl, Carpet

**PARKING: One-Car Garage and Driveway

**PATIO/PORCH: Oversized Enclosed Front Porch

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: YES! Detached Shed Available

**YARD: Extra Large Parcel

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: Undetermined

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



