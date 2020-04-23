All apartments in Marianna
2960 Hillcrest Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

2960 Hillcrest Drive

2960 Hillcrest Street · (850) 633-1649
Location

2960 Hillcrest Street, Marianna, FL 32448

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3/2 doublewide home in Marianna features a large one-car garage with an electric door and oversized enclosed front porch - a must-see! Located on a quiet road with little traffic but with convenient access to the city. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cupboards, counters, and enough floor space for an eat-in breakfast area. Open living and dining room areas feature new vinyl plank flooring. All bedrooms are carpeted, nicely-sized and have large closets. The garage is spacious with enough room for all your “extras!” Need even more space? The detached storage shed should do the trick. Comes with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central heat/air, and washer/dryer hook-ups with extra cupboards. If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.

>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.

**STATUS: Available Now
**PROPERTY TYPE: Doublewide Mobile Home
**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease
**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just This Great Property
**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended
**AREA INFORMATION: Located off Hwy 90 on Quiet Road
**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property
**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,300
**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric
**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher
**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available
**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, City of Marianna for Water/Garbage
**FLOORING: Vinyl, Carpet
**PARKING: One-Car Garage and Driveway
**PATIO/PORCH: Oversized Enclosed Front Porch
**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: YES! Detached Shed Available
**YARD: Extra Large Parcel
**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside
**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)
**YEAR BUILT: Undetermined
**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property

**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.
**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!
**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
2960 Hillcrest Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 2960 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Hillcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Hillcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Hillcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2960 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2960 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2960 Hillcrest Drive has units with air conditioning.
