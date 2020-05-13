2949 Jefferson St

Amenities

CUTE 2/1 BUNGALOW centrally located in Marianna right on Jefferson Street, gives you access to everything you need. This charming home has a rare find, a spacious screened-in front porch, pleasant for eating and entertaining. Features hardwood floors and tall ceilings throughout – definitely comfortable and welcoming. The separate eat-in dining room is spacious and is adjacent to the kitchen, which comes with a stove and refrigerator. Enjoy the back porch, good-sized yard, and ample space in the storage shed. This home comes with two window A/C units, a natural gas heater, and hook-ups for your washer/dryer (located on the back porch). If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.



>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.



**STATUS: Available May 18, 2020

**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease

**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just This Great Property

**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.

**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No, but Highly Recommended

**AREA INFORMATION: Centrally Located - Close to Everything!

**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property

**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 1,019

**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: 2 A/C Window Units, Natural Gas Heater

**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove and Refrigerator

**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available

**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, City of Marianna for Water/Garbage

**FLOORING: Hardwood and Tile

**PARKING: Driveway on Side and Back of Home

**PATIO/PORCH: Front Screened-In Patio and Back Porch

**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Exterior Shed in Backyard

**YARD: Good-Sized Parcel

**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside

**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)

**YEAR BUILT: Unknown

**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property



**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.

**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!

**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 1 to 2 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.



**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.