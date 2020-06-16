All apartments in Marianna
2835 Baker Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2835 Baker Avenue

2835 Baker Avenue · (850) 633-1649
Location

2835 Baker Avenue, Marianna, FL 32448

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 2/1 home is located in Marianna is in a cul-de-sac where there is almost no drive-by traffic, making for a very peaceful environment. The covered carport provides you easy access into the home, directly into the kitchen, making offloading your groceries a breeze. The fenced-in yard is about 1/3 of an acre, giving you plenty of space to enjoy. There is an additional storage area in the carport, as well as your laundry hook-ups. The living room/kitchen areas are open, giving you a very comfortable feel. The bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of room for larger furniture. If you are not on it now, please visit our website at AustinTylerCo.com to view our Preview Video, if available, for an exclusive look at the inside of this property and others.

>>>GET PRE-QUALIFIED FOR FREE RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING with our new and helpful tool we created just for you. It takes just 5 minutes and was designed to save you time and money. You can find it by going to bit.ly/ATCprequal or by going to the “*FREE* Pre-Qualification” tab on our website, austintylerco.com.

**STATUS: Available Now
**PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home
**LEASE TERM: One Year Lease
**INCLUDED IN RENT: Just this Great Property
**ANIMAL RESTRICTIONS: Some animals considered on a case-by-case basis up to 35 lbs. with an additional deposit and $29 non-refundable Animal Application per animal. Must be at least 9 months old and housebroken. No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds are allowed.
**RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED: No but highly recommended
**AREA INFORMATION: In the heart of Marianna – close to shopping, hospitals and local eateries
**SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Available for This Property
**SQUARE FEET UNDER AIR: 720
**HEAT/AIR SOURCE: Central Electric
**APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher
**LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS: Hook-ups Available
**UTILITY PROVIDERS: Florida Public Utilities for Electricity, City of Marianna for Water/Garbage
**FLOORING: Vinyl
**PARKING: 1-Covered Car Carport and additional parking in the driveway
**PATIO/PORCH: Front Porch and Back Porch Section
**ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE STORAGE: Additional storage located in laundry room
**YARD: Extra Large Parcel with Fenced Yard
**SMOKING: No Smoking Permitted Inside
**PERMITTED VEHICLES: Up to 2-ton passenger vehicle(s)
**YEAR BUILT: 1952
**LEASE-TO-PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available for This Property

**VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to see on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Schedule a Viewing” to use our automated system. To receive a link to schedule on your mobile phone or to speak with a live person 24/7, call the phone number displayed in the listing photo and choose option 1.
**SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AVAILABILITY: Coming soon!
**APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: Locate the property you would like to apply for on our site at AustinTylerCo.com and select “Apply Now.” Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of $49 per adult who will live in the property. Once we receive your application and all needed documents from you, the processing time is 2 to 3 business days. Please do not apply if anyone has been evicted in the past 5 years, has claimed bankruptcy in the last 3 years or has open bankruptcies, or owes a balance to previous Landlords.

**All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Baker Avenue have any available units?
2835 Baker Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2835 Baker Avenue have?
Some of 2835 Baker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Baker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Baker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Baker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 Baker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2835 Baker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Baker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2835 Baker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2835 Baker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2835 Baker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Baker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Baker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
