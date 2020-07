Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Welcome Home! We are a family style community overlooking beautiful lake with fountain. Oakland Hills has all the elements you expect in a great home. There are laundry facilities and laundry room hookups in each apartment. Attic storage, stove and refrigerator included. The sparkling pool and on-site maintenance are just a few of the copious amenities we have to offer. Looking for a home with value, comfort and convenience? Look no further than Oakland Hills Apartments.