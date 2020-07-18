3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417

Amenities

***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks



Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course.



Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island. Close to Coral Square mall, Butterfly World, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and great restaurants!! 6 miles to the beach!



REQUIREMENTS

Must have a 620+ TransUnion FICO credit score.

You can find this specific score at myfico.com (choose Products, One-time check tab, Select TransUnion FICO).

No evictions

Clear background check

Pet friendly; dogs up to 75 pounds. All cats accepted. Maximum of 2 pets.



FEATURES

Full washer and dryer inside the condo

Granite counters

Central air/ceiling fans

Open kitchen

24-hour security

A+ Schools; Coral Springs Christian Academy, Eagles Nest Charter

Resort-style amenities; beautiful clubhouse, pool, sundeck, sauna, spa, volleyball, tennis, indoor racquetball, and fitness center



MOVE-IN COSTS

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

$500 Security Deposit

$100 application fee

$20 (about) to register each car per year

Water and trash are paid by the owner



***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.

Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call)