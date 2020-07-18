3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417

Amenities
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks
Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course.
Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island. Close to Coral Square mall, Butterfly World, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and great restaurants!! 6 miles to the beach!
REQUIREMENTS
Must have a 620+ TransUnion FICO credit score.
You can find this specific score at myfico.com (choose Products, One-time check tab, Select TransUnion FICO).
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet friendly; dogs up to 75 pounds. All cats accepted. Maximum of 2 pets.
FEATURES
Full washer and dryer inside the condo
Granite counters
Central air/ceiling fans
Open kitchen
24-hour security
A+ Schools; Coral Springs Christian Academy, Eagles Nest Charter
Resort-style amenities; beautiful clubhouse, pool, sundeck, sauna, spa, volleyball, tennis, indoor racquetball, and fitness center
MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 application fee
$20 (about) to register each car per year
Water and trash are paid by the owner
ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings
***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call)