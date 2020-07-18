All apartments in Margate
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

3450 Pinewalk Dr, #417

3450 Pinewalk Drive North · (954) 793-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3450 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL 33063
Holiday Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
***** Available AUGUST 21** Screening application takes about 2-3 weeks

Coral Key is a lushly landscaped, privately owned condo community located adjacent to Carolina golf course.

Located on the corner of Sample and Rock Island. Close to Coral Square mall, Butterfly World, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, and great restaurants!! 6 miles to the beach!

REQUIREMENTS
Must have a 620+ TransUnion FICO credit score.
You can find this specific score at myfico.com (choose Products, One-time check tab, Select TransUnion FICO).
No evictions
Clear background check
Pet friendly; dogs up to 75 pounds. All cats accepted. Maximum of 2 pets.

FEATURES
Full washer and dryer inside the condo
Granite counters
Central air/ceiling fans
Open kitchen
24-hour security
A+ Schools; Coral Springs Christian Academy, Eagles Nest Charter
Resort-style amenities; beautiful clubhouse, pool, sundeck, sauna, spa, volleyball, tennis, indoor racquetball, and fitness center

MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
$500 Security Deposit
$100 application fee
$20 (about) to register each car per year
Water and trash are paid by the owner

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings

***Sorry No Real Estate Agents.
Contact Robin, Property Manager, CELL 954-793-2144 (text/call)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

