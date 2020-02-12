Amenities
3400 Pinewalk Drive North Apt #933, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Amazing 2/1 third floor unit!!! ONLY $700 SECURITY DEPOSIT required to move-in, Golf course views, beautiful gardens view! Porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile throughout, new paint, granite counter tops. Close to schools, shopping, main roads, public transportation, mall, medical and recreation facilities. **Association requires credit score over 640** [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540455 ]