Margate, FL
3400 Pinewalk Drive North
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

3400 Pinewalk Drive North

3400 Pinewalk Drive North · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Pinewalk Drive North, Margate, FL 33063
Holiday Springs

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3400 Pinewalk Drive North Apt #933, Margate, FL 33063 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. Amazing 2/1 third floor unit!!! ONLY $700 SECURITY DEPOSIT required to move-in, Golf course views, beautiful gardens view! Porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliances, porcelain tile throughout, new paint, granite counter tops. Close to schools, shopping, main roads, public transportation, mall, medical and recreation facilities. **Association requires credit score over 640** [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3540455 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have any available units?
3400 Pinewalk Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Margate, FL.
Is 3400 Pinewalk Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
3400 Pinewalk Drive North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 Pinewalk Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North offer parking?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have a pool?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have accessible units?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3400 Pinewalk Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3400 Pinewalk Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
