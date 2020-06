Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates. This quaint single bedroom apartment was recently painted and fresh carpet installed. The bedroom is large and very accommodating with ample closet space and interior washer & dryer hook ups. Call today to schedule a showing.