All apartments in Mango
Find more places like 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mango, FL
/
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE

5213 Bogdonoff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mango
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5213 Bogdonoff Drive, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two bedroom, one bathroom duplex unit located in the Mango Hills subdivision in Seffner. Fresh paint throughout interior, as well as, carpet and tile flooring. Open patio in backyard

Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have any available units?
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have?
Some of 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mango 1 BedroomsMango 2 Bedrooms
Mango Apartments with BalconyMango Apartments with Parking
Mango Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa