Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE
5213 Bogdonoff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5213 Bogdonoff Drive, Mango, FL 33584
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two bedroom, one bathroom duplex unit located in the Mango Hills subdivision in Seffner. Fresh paint throughout interior, as well as, carpet and tile flooring. Open patio in backyard
Pet friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have any available units?
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mango, FL
.
What amenities does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have?
Some of 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5213 BOGDONOFF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
