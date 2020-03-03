All apartments in Mango
Last updated March 3 2020

4709 Limerick Dr

4709 Limerick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Limerick Drive, Mango, FL 33610
Lakewood Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Lakewood Crest Community Offers 4/2 meticulously maintained home, on Quiet Tree Lined Street!! Spacious family room with cathedral ceilings and open yet cozy floor plan that is invitingly warm from the moment you walk in. Mixture of carpeting as well as tile like flooring in this lovely home with neutral colors throughout, making decorating a breeze for any decor. Abundance of cupboard and counter space for all your goods and appliances with a built-in breakfast bar and pass through window. Appliances include a side by side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Additional storage is available in the kitchen pantry. Master bedroom has its own bathroom suite, with massively large closets. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with generous closet space as well. One of the bedrooms could be converted to a home office, a fun playroom, or craft room and still have plenty of room. Fenced backyard with screened lanai is the ingredients needed to entertain friends and family. Trash is included in the monthly rental; pets are accepted up to 60 lbs. maximum. Location is key with convenience to shopping, restaurants and interstates. Enjoy all the town, without all the traffic. Within 1 hour to beaches, Disney World and so many other things to discover in Florida. Only a few blocks from a ball field and large dog park. This home has it all for the family that wants to enjoy quiet, peaceful surroundings yet have the conveniences of being close to parks, interstate access and shopping. Available 02/10/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Limerick Dr have any available units?
4709 Limerick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 4709 Limerick Dr have?
Some of 4709 Limerick Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Limerick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Limerick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Limerick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Limerick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Limerick Dr offers parking.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Limerick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr have a pool?
No, 4709 Limerick Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr have accessible units?
No, 4709 Limerick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Limerick Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4709 Limerick Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4709 Limerick Dr has units with air conditioning.
