4709 Limerick Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Lakewood Crest Community Offers 4/2 meticulously maintained home, on Quiet Tree Lined Street!! Spacious family room with cathedral ceilings and open yet cozy floor plan that is invitingly warm from the moment you walk in. Mixture of carpeting as well as tile like flooring in this lovely home with neutral colors throughout, making decorating a breeze for any decor. Abundance of cupboard and counter space for all your goods and appliances with a built-in breakfast bar and pass through window. Appliances include a side by side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Additional storage is available in the kitchen pantry. Master bedroom has its own bathroom suite, with massively large closets. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with generous closet space as well. One of the bedrooms could be converted to a home office, a fun playroom, or craft room and still have plenty of room. Fenced backyard with screened lanai is the ingredients needed to entertain friends and family. Trash is included in the monthly rental; pets are accepted up to 60 lbs. maximum. Location is key with convenience to shopping, restaurants and interstates. Enjoy all the town, without all the traffic. Within 1 hour to beaches, Disney World and so many other things to discover in Florida. Only a few blocks from a ball field and large dog park. This home has it all for the family that wants to enjoy quiet, peaceful surroundings yet have the conveniences of being close to parks, interstate access and shopping. Available 02/10/2020.