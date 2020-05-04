All apartments in Mango
Mango, FL
1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:38 AM

1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE

1320 Oak Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Oak Valley Drive, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3/2 + family room home (Can by 4th bedroom). The garage converted in to more living space. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and bath with walk-in shower. French doors lead to the covered lanai. Pool with Screened Lanai, Fenced Backyard along with an additional storage structure.Conveniently located near I-75, I-4 airports, shopping, restaurants & dog park. Great value! Call Ruben today to schedule your private showing
show contact info .
Open House Saturday at 12:00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

