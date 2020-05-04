1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful 3/2 + family room home (Can by 4th bedroom). The garage converted in to more living space. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and bath with walk-in shower. French doors lead to the covered lanai. Pool with Screened Lanai, Fenced Backyard along with an additional storage structure.Conveniently located near I-75, I-4 airports, shopping, restaurants & dog park. Great value! Call Ruben today to schedule your private showing
show contact info .
Open House Saturday at 12:00