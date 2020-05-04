1320 OAK VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

This beautiful 3/2 + family room home (Can by 4th bedroom). The garage converted in to more living space. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and bath with walk-in shower. French doors lead to the covered lanai. Pool with Screened Lanai, Fenced Backyard along with an additional storage structure.Conveniently located near I-75, I-4 airports, shopping, restaurants & dog park. Great value! Call Ruben today to schedule your private showing

Open House Saturday at 12:00