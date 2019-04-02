11024 blackswan ct

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhome with a screened in lanai. Located minutes from I-75 and I-4. Includes a washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchen. Ready for move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108577 Property Id 108577
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4789165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
