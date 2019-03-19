11023 Black Swan Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This 1154 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 11023 Black Swan Ct Seffner, Florida. It is close to the interstates I4 and I75, Walmart. Close to down town Tampa and Brandon.

This is a very quiet neighborhood with beautiful views of the lake on one side and the nature preserve on the other.

Enjoy the amenities of this lovely community. restaurants, entertainment and more. All of the appliances remain including washer and dryer, All upstairs and down stairs is porcelain, Few steps to swimming pool.

Cooling: Central

Heating: Heat pump

Patio

Storage