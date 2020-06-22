All apartments in Mango
Find more places like 1101 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mango, FL
/
1101 Melrose Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 7:50 PM

1101 Melrose Street

1101 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mango
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1101 Melrose Street, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Melrose Street have any available units?
1101 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
Is 1101 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Melrose Street offers parking.
Does 1101 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Melrose Street have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Melrose Street has a pool.
Does 1101 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mango 1 BedroomsMango 2 Bedrooms
Mango Apartments with BalconiesMango Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Mango Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa