Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

907 Mill Run East

907 131st Street East · (813) 291-3349
Location

907 131st Street East, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3019 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Mill Run East have any available units?
907 Mill Run East has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 907 Mill Run East currently offering any rent specials?
907 Mill Run East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Mill Run East pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Mill Run East is pet friendly.
Does 907 Mill Run East offer parking?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not offer parking.
Does 907 Mill Run East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Mill Run East have a pool?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not have a pool.
Does 907 Mill Run East have accessible units?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Mill Run East have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Mill Run East have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Mill Run East does not have units with air conditioning.
