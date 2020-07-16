All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

8422 IDLEWOOD COURT

8422 Idlewood Court · (941) 920-6070
Location

8422 Idlewood Court, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GREAT OPPORTUNITY to Lease, or Rent to Own this Spacious Maintenance-Free Home in gated Edgewater Cove!! Three Bedrooms, Great Room Floor Plan. Remodeled Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, some SS Appliances. Laminate Flooring throughout Kitchen & Breakfast room, & Access to Lanai & Grill. Glassed in Florida Room with Tiled Floor, Built-in Cabinets & BBQ Grill. Combination Living & Dining rooms, Surround sound. Master Suite with 2 closets, Bath with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower & Access door to Lanai. 2nd Bedroom next to Guest Bath. Den/3rd Bedroom with Built-in wall of Storage, Laminate Flooring. 2 Car Garage, New AC 2018. Community Heated Pool & Spa, access to Lake Uiehlein Gazebo & Boat storage. Kayak, Canoe & Small boat, Electric motors permitted. Walk to Legacy Athletic Club, Tennis, Golf, Lakewood Main Street. First, Last & Security to Move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have any available units?
8422 IDLEWOOD COURT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8422 IDLEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8422 IDLEWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.
