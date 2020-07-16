8422 IDLEWOOD COURT

Amenities
GREAT OPPORTUNITY to Lease, or Rent to Own this Spacious Maintenance-Free Home in gated Edgewater Cove!! Three Bedrooms, Great Room Floor Plan. Remodeled Kitchen with Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters, some SS Appliances. Laminate Flooring throughout Kitchen & Breakfast room, & Access to Lanai & Grill. Glassed in Florida Room with Tiled Floor, Built-in Cabinets & BBQ Grill. Combination Living & Dining rooms, Surround sound. Master Suite with 2 closets, Bath with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower & Access door to Lanai. 2nd Bedroom next to Guest Bath. Den/3rd Bedroom with Built-in wall of Storage, Laminate Flooring. 2 Car Garage, New AC 2018. Community Heated Pool & Spa, access to Lake Uiehlein Gazebo & Boat storage. Kayak, Canoe & Small boat, Electric motors permitted. Walk to Legacy Athletic Club, Tennis, Golf, Lakewood Main Street. First, Last & Security to Move in.