7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE

Just became available for the 2021 Winter Season! Fabulously Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Detached Villa with Private Pool & Spa located right around the corner from Palm Aire Country Club! The Spacious Kitchen features Contemporary Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, and Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with new cabinetry and fixtures. Neutral Tile and Laminate Flooring flow throughout the Open Concept Floor plan with Volume Ceilings. Private Heated Pool & Spa with Pebble Sheen Finish and Paver Decking. The Palm Aire Community is just minutes from some of the best shopping and dining Sarasota has to offer. The Mall at UTC, Restaurants, Theaters and a Whole Foods Market are all just minutes away. Sarasota’s Award Winning Beaches & St. Armand’s Circle are less than a 30 minute drive. The Optional Palm Aire Country Club is home to Two Beautiful and Challenging 18-hole Golf Courses, Eight Championship Har-Tru Tennis Courts, Four Dedicated Pickleball Courts, a Fitness Center, a Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. The club offers four types of Equity Ownerships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity - something for everyone! Ask about Special Incentive Membership Rates for Renters!!! NOTE: All utilities included with Rent.