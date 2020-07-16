All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:26 PM

7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE

7814 Pine Trace Drive · (941) 302-4784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7814 Pine Trace Drive, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Just became available for the 2021 Winter Season! Fabulously Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Detached Villa with Private Pool & Spa located right around the corner from Palm Aire Country Club! The Spacious Kitchen features Contemporary Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, and Samsung Stainless Steel Appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated with new cabinetry and fixtures. Neutral Tile and Laminate Flooring flow throughout the Open Concept Floor plan with Volume Ceilings. Private Heated Pool & Spa with Pebble Sheen Finish and Paver Decking. The Palm Aire Community is just minutes from some of the best shopping and dining Sarasota has to offer. The Mall at UTC, Restaurants, Theaters and a Whole Foods Market are all just minutes away. Sarasota’s Award Winning Beaches & St. Armand’s Circle are less than a 30 minute drive. The Optional Palm Aire Country Club is home to Two Beautiful and Challenging 18-hole Golf Courses, Eight Championship Har-Tru Tennis Courts, Four Dedicated Pickleball Courts, a Fitness Center, a Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. The club offers four types of Equity Ownerships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity - something for everyone! Ask about Special Incentive Membership Rates for Renters!!! NOTE: All utilities included with Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have any available units?
7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7814 PINE TRACE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity