Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely beautiful ground floor condo located in highly sought after Cedar Hollow in the Tara Preserve Golf and CC. Turnkey furnished with lots of tile for easy care. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room/dining room. Screened lanai near the community pool to enjoy the Florida weather. Call agent for available dates. Available short term. ALREADY LEASED FOR JAN-APRIL 2020.