7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

River Strand with amazing lake and golf course views! Enjoy every aspect of Florida living in this ideal resort style gated community! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a den with doors, front lanai and back lanai screen and a 1 car garage. Master bedroom has a queen sized bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double sink. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds. Den with doors set up with a queen sized bed for extra visitors. Family room with flat screen TV, comfortable couch, opens to back lanai with breathtaking views of lake and golf course. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room and breakfast nook. Living room and breakfast nook both have expansive views of the golf course and lake. Relax on the lanai and watch all kind of birds or check the players and see who make it to the green without falling in the sand trap. Kitchen has breakfast nook on one side, formal dining on other side and more amazing views. Full membership transfers which includes a 27 holes of championship golf (cart rental fees are the only thing you pay), 8 hard-tru lighted tennis courts, resort style pools, spa, fitness center, two restaurants and more. Unbelievable unit...Luxury living at it best!!!! One small pet allowed with owner's approval.