7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:56 PM

7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE

7235 River Hammock Dr Unit 102 · (941) 587-5667
Location

7235 River Hammock Dr Unit 102, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
River Strand with amazing lake and golf course views! Enjoy every aspect of Florida living in this ideal resort style gated community! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a den with doors, front lanai and back lanai screen and a 1 car garage. Master bedroom has a queen sized bed, flat screen TV, walk-in closet, en suite bathroom with double sink. 2nd bedroom has 2 twin size beds. Den with doors set up with a queen sized bed for extra visitors. Family room with flat screen TV, comfortable couch, opens to back lanai with breathtaking views of lake and golf course. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room and breakfast nook. Living room and breakfast nook both have expansive views of the golf course and lake. Relax on the lanai and watch all kind of birds or check the players and see who make it to the green without falling in the sand trap. Kitchen has breakfast nook on one side, formal dining on other side and more amazing views. Full membership transfers which includes a 27 holes of championship golf (cart rental fees are the only thing you pay), 8 hard-tru lighted tennis courts, resort style pools, spa, fitness center, two restaurants and more. Unbelievable unit...Luxury living at it best!!!! One small pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have any available units?
7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have?
Some of 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 RIVER HAMMOCK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
