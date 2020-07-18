7163 STRAND CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

First Floor Unit with Spectacular views of the lake from this fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, end unit condo, located very close to the community pool and tennis courts. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile and carpeting in the bedrooms. Raised panel cabinetry in eat-in kitchen. Large screened in lanai overlooking the lake. Here you will have the perfect set up to enjoy Sarasota seasonal stay. No long term leases Available.

Off Season rate $1600, In Season rate $3300 per mo.