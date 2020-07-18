All apartments in Manatee County
7163 STRAND CIRCLE

7163 Strand Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7163 Strand Circle, Manatee County, FL 34203

Amenities

First Floor Unit with Spectacular views of the lake from this fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage, end unit condo, located very close to the community pool and tennis courts. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile and carpeting in the bedrooms. Raised panel cabinetry in eat-in kitchen. Large screened in lanai overlooking the lake. Here you will have the perfect set up to enjoy Sarasota seasonal stay. No long term leases Available.
Off Season rate $1600, In Season rate $3300 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have any available units?
7163 STRAND CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have?
Some of 7163 STRAND CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7163 STRAND CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7163 STRAND CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7163 STRAND CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7163 STRAND CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7163 STRAND CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
