Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

7138 Cedar Hollow Circle, Bradenton, 34203 - Absolutely Stunning 2nd floor unit located in Cedar Hollow in the Tara Preserve. Open floor plan with custom décor which will make you feel like you are in Tuscany. Comfortable furnishings lend to the appeal of this unit. Community pool is heated and the Tara Preserve Clubhouse offers dining, larger heated pool and tennis courts. Enjoy the Florida weather!!

Off season Rent $1650 per mo and Seasonal Rent $3000 per mo.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4690941)