6713 Stone River rd. #202 Bradenton, FL 34203 - Available now! Enjoy the Full Equity Golf Club "A" Membership at The Beautiful Tara Country Club when renting this unit. This 2BD-2Bds Turn Key Furnished Condo has Great Views of the Beautiful Golf Course from the Screened Covered Porch-Living Room & Eat-in Kitchen and it's the perfect set up for a short term rental. Tara Golf & Country Club is a Private Golfing Community and you can get access to all the amenities while renting this unit for a one time $200 transfer fee. It's ready for this up coming season and we know it won't be around for long. Seasonal Rental Only!

Off Season $ 1750

On Season $ 3300



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224488)