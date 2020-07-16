All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

6125 43RD STREET W

6125 43rd Street West · (941) 751-0670
Location

6125 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Ground level villa on the IMG Golf Course, Entire residence has been updated and has granite counters, marble baths, Wood tile flooring throughout and much more. Residence has the convenience of an oversized carport and separate laundry room. Expansive views of the golf course from the Florida room. The El Conquistador Clubhouse has a full service restaurant with gorgeous view of Sarasota Bay. The community also has a clubhouse with card tables, library and more. Swimming pool is heated. Shortened travel time to the beach via El Conquistador Parkway, IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, restaurants, shopping are near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 43RD STREET W have any available units?
6125 43RD STREET W has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6125 43RD STREET W have?
Some of 6125 43RD STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 43RD STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
6125 43RD STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 43RD STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 6125 43RD STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 6125 43RD STREET W offers parking.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 43RD STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 6125 43RD STREET W has a pool.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W have accessible units?
No, 6125 43RD STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 43RD STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6125 43RD STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6125 43RD STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
