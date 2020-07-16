6125 43RD STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Ground level villa on the IMG Golf Course, Entire residence has been updated and has granite counters, marble baths, Wood tile flooring throughout and much more. Residence has the convenience of an oversized carport and separate laundry room. Expansive views of the golf course from the Florida room. The El Conquistador Clubhouse has a full service restaurant with gorgeous view of Sarasota Bay. The community also has a clubhouse with card tables, library and more. Swimming pool is heated. Shortened travel time to the beach via El Conquistador Parkway, IMG Sports Academy, State College of Florida, restaurants, shopping are near by.