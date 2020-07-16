5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE

Amenities

The Bedford model features an open 2 story layout. The spacious master bedroom retreat is located on the first floor. The kitchen, great room and dinette combine beautifully and make for enjoyable family living and entertaining. There is also a bonus room on the 1st level that can be a den, living room or formal dining room. The downstairs level also offers a large laundry room, complete with washer and dryer and powder room for guests. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located on the 2nd floor along with a full bath and a large loft or family room; ideal for family members or guests. Legends Bay is a private gated community along the Sarasota Bay which offers a clubhouse with a heated pool. It is located within a mile of world renowned IMG Academy, IMG Golf and Country Club & United Tennis. Short drive to Anna Maria Island, shopping, award winning restaurants, schools and so much more. If you are looking for a lovely home in a fantastic community, close to everything then don't delay. Landlord requires first, last & 1 month security.