Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE

5727 Title Row Drive · (941) 932-5511
Location

5727 Title Row Drive, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2603 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
The Bedford model features an open 2 story layout. The spacious master bedroom retreat is located on the first floor. The kitchen, great room and dinette combine beautifully and make for enjoyable family living and entertaining. There is also a bonus room on the 1st level that can be a den, living room or formal dining room. The downstairs level also offers a large laundry room, complete with washer and dryer and powder room for guests. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located on the 2nd floor along with a full bath and a large loft or family room; ideal for family members or guests. Legends Bay is a private gated community along the Sarasota Bay which offers a clubhouse with a heated pool. It is located within a mile of world renowned IMG Academy, IMG Golf and Country Club & United Tennis. Short drive to Anna Maria Island, shopping, award winning restaurants, schools and so much more. If you are looking for a lovely home in a fantastic community, close to everything then don't delay. Landlord requires first, last & 1 month security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have any available units?
5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have?
Some of 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
