5709 AVISTA DRIVE

Fantastic condo available in the desired community of Palm Aire. This newly refinished freshly painted condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan and a dining room/living room combination with a wet bar. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast nook, closet pantry and plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and a separate room with double sinks. The guest bedroom serves as a separate suite with a pocket door to close for privacy, bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Den/office has a pocket door. Full sized washer/dryer. The screened lanai has a newly painted interior, glass enclosure doors as well as screens for air flow, shade screen and a view of the Palm Aire golf course and a lake. The condo comes with a one car 31' deep garage. The owner will consider a very small dog or cat with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $35.00 additional payment to rent per month. This condo is available for immediate occupancy and will not last long!! Call today.