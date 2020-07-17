All apartments in Manatee County
5709 AVISTA DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

5709 AVISTA DRIVE

5709 Avista Drive · (941) 587-5667
Location

5709 Avista Drive, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic condo available in the desired community of Palm Aire. This newly refinished freshly painted condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan and a dining room/living room combination with a wet bar. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast nook, closet pantry and plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and a separate room with double sinks. The guest bedroom serves as a separate suite with a pocket door to close for privacy, bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Den/office has a pocket door. Full sized washer/dryer. The screened lanai has a newly painted interior, glass enclosure doors as well as screens for air flow, shade screen and a view of the Palm Aire golf course and a lake. The condo comes with a one car 31' deep garage. The owner will consider a very small dog or cat with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $35.00 additional payment to rent per month. This condo is available for immediate occupancy and will not last long!! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
5709 AVISTA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5709 AVISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 AVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5709 AVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 AVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 AVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 AVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
