5709 AVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic condo available in the desired community of Palm Aire. This newly refinished freshly painted condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, split floor plan and a dining room/living room combination with a wet bar. The kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast nook, closet pantry and plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and a separate room with double sinks. The guest bedroom serves as a separate suite with a pocket door to close for privacy, bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Den/office has a pocket door. Full sized washer/dryer. The screened lanai has a newly painted interior, glass enclosure doors as well as screens for air flow, shade screen and a view of the Palm Aire golf course and a lake. The condo comes with a one car 31' deep garage. The owner will consider a very small dog or cat with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $35.00 additional payment to rent per month. This condo is available for immediate occupancy and will not last long!! Call today.