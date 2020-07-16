All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 5654 Duval St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5654 Duval St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

5654 Duval St.

5654 Duval Street · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5654 Duval Street, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5654 Duval St. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5654 Duval St. Available 08/01/20 Annual unfurnished spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bath, townhome in gated riverfront community! - The Harborage on Braden River is a wonderful riverfront, gated community of townhomes, condos and single family homes spread out thru an unspoiled, lush, tropical Florida landscape. This development is remarkably quiet and peaceful. The community has boat docks with access to Braden River which leads to Manatee River (you can see the manatee) thence to Gulf of Mexico. That is just the beginning of the amenity package-clubhouse with resort style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with covered dining, fitness center, canoe/kayak launch, gazebo, walking trails, fishing and observation deck. The townhouse is UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom with private courtyard and 2 car garage. The living area is open planned for ease of entertaining. The bedrooms are up stairs and both have en suite bathrooms. The carpeting will be brand new. This development is conveniently located just off SR 70, with loads of shopping, dining, schools, library, and fast access to I-75, minutes to downtown Sarasota and the beaches. You'll want to make this your next home so call today! Available August 8, 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5654 Duval St. have any available units?
5654 Duval St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5654 Duval St. have?
Some of 5654 Duval St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5654 Duval St. currently offering any rent specials?
5654 Duval St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5654 Duval St. pet-friendly?
No, 5654 Duval St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5654 Duval St. offer parking?
Yes, 5654 Duval St. offers parking.
Does 5654 Duval St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5654 Duval St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5654 Duval St. have a pool?
Yes, 5654 Duval St. has a pool.
Does 5654 Duval St. have accessible units?
No, 5654 Duval St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5654 Duval St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5654 Duval St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5654 Duval St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5654 Duval St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5654 Duval St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity