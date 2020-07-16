Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub

5654 Duval St. Available 08/01/20 Annual unfurnished spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bath, townhome in gated riverfront community! - The Harborage on Braden River is a wonderful riverfront, gated community of townhomes, condos and single family homes spread out thru an unspoiled, lush, tropical Florida landscape. This development is remarkably quiet and peaceful. The community has boat docks with access to Braden River which leads to Manatee River (you can see the manatee) thence to Gulf of Mexico. That is just the beginning of the amenity package-clubhouse with resort style pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with covered dining, fitness center, canoe/kayak launch, gazebo, walking trails, fishing and observation deck. The townhouse is UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom with private courtyard and 2 car garage. The living area is open planned for ease of entertaining. The bedrooms are up stairs and both have en suite bathrooms. The carpeting will be brand new. This development is conveniently located just off SR 70, with loads of shopping, dining, schools, library, and fast access to I-75, minutes to downtown Sarasota and the beaches. You'll want to make this your next home so call today! Available August 8, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



