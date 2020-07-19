All apartments in Manatee County
5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:26 PM

5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE

5511 Title Row Drive · (941) 600-8162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5511 Title Row Drive, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2091 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
LOCATION AND LUXURY ! This John Neal Signature Home shows like a model ! Conveniently located in the beautifully landscaped and well desired gated maintenance free community, Legends Bay. The home boasts a great den, Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan and a lovely outdoor grilling area by the pool. The exterior welcomes you with an entry courtyard, barrel tile roof and brick paved driveway. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and room for entertaining all your friends. Larger sliding glass doors open up to your private patio oasis and pool. Many upgrades through out this custom Signature home including crown molding, tray ceilings, Video security and many more. Conveniently located by the world famous IMG.its only for long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have any available units?
5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have?
Some of 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
