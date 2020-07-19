5511 TITLE ROW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

LOCATION AND LUXURY ! This John Neal Signature Home shows like a model ! Conveniently located in the beautifully landscaped and well desired gated maintenance free community, Legends Bay. The home boasts a great den, Gourmet kitchen, open floor plan and a lovely outdoor grilling area by the pool. The exterior welcomes you with an entry courtyard, barrel tile roof and brick paved driveway. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar and room for entertaining all your friends. Larger sliding glass doors open up to your private patio oasis and pool. Many upgrades through out this custom Signature home including crown molding, tray ceilings, Video security and many more. Conveniently located by the world famous IMG.its only for long term lease.