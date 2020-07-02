5216 96TH STREET E

Amenities

Available for the 2020-2021 Season. 5 Month Minimum. This custom home has the best of everything and is offered for seasonal rent November 1st through May 1st for $5500./month This beautiful home features: a deluxe kitchen with stainless appliances, a center island with a granite counter, Silestone counters, marble backsplash, maple cabinets, custom cabinet panels on the large breakfast bar, a butler’s pantry with a wine cooler, and a cafe' area with an aquarium window; a master bedroom suite with a sitting area, a large walk-in closet with built-ins galore, 2 vanity areas, a Roman shower and a garden tub; triple crown moldings; 21" tile flooring set on the diagonal with marble insets; tray ceilings; plantation shutters in master bath; surround sound; designer fixtures and fans; radiant barrier; solar heated pool /spa, with a waterfall; a cabana and a full summer kitchen and a built-in gas grill; awnings; lush landscape. Only Minutes from Lakewood Ranch, Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to Downtown Lakewood Ranch shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.