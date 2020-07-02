All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:15 PM

5216 96TH STREET E

5216 96th Street East · (941) 920-2001
Location

5216 96th Street East, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3193 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available for the 2020-2021 Season. 5 Month Minimum. This custom home has the best of everything and is offered for seasonal rent November 1st through May 1st for $5500./month This beautiful home features: a deluxe kitchen with stainless appliances, a center island with a granite counter, Silestone counters, marble backsplash, maple cabinets, custom cabinet panels on the large breakfast bar, a butler’s pantry with a wine cooler, and a cafe' area with an aquarium window; a master bedroom suite with a sitting area, a large walk-in closet with built-ins galore, 2 vanity areas, a Roman shower and a garden tub; triple crown moldings; 21" tile flooring set on the diagonal with marble insets; tray ceilings; plantation shutters in master bath; surround sound; designer fixtures and fans; radiant barrier; solar heated pool /spa, with a waterfall; a cabana and a full summer kitchen and a built-in gas grill; awnings; lush landscape. Only Minutes from Lakewood Ranch, Nathan Benderson Park with world class rowing events, premier sports fields and world class beaches. Convenient to Downtown Lakewood Ranch shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and UTC Mall. Easy access to I-75, Sarasota Airport, Tampa International Airport, and Tampa/St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 96TH STREET E have any available units?
5216 96TH STREET E has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5216 96TH STREET E have?
Some of 5216 96TH STREET E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 96TH STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
5216 96TH STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 96TH STREET E pet-friendly?
No, 5216 96TH STREET E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 5216 96TH STREET E offers parking.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 96TH STREET E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E have a pool?
Yes, 5216 96TH STREET E has a pool.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E have accessible units?
No, 5216 96TH STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 96TH STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 96TH STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5216 96TH STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
