Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE

347 Fairway Isles Lane · (941) 447-9506
Location

347 Fairway Isles Lane, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful, serene, two bed, two bath villa with modern décor, and screened lanai overlooking a pond and tranquil natural views is available for short and longer term rental (one to four months) now through winter and spring 2020 Call for availability. Located in Stoneybrook, a GATED, golf-course community section of Heritage Harbor, with easy access to I-75, Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Manatee River, scenic Anna Marie Island beaches and Long Boat Key. Stoneybrook has an award winning golf course and restaurant open to the public. Recreational opportunities abound with resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, community center, volley ball, basket ball, baseball field, tennis courts, and a fishing pier on a large lake in the Stoneybrook community. Beaches, fishing, boating, shopping, restaurants, Ringling Art Museum, Circus Museum and Spring Training baseball are all nearby. Great for couples and families. Bikes and beach gear available. Cable TV and internet included. Garage parking for ONE car and off-street driveway parking for 2 cars. No Smoking and No pets. You will want to keep coming back, year after year! $200.00 Transfer and background fee to the Association. AVAILABLE FOR JAN - MARCH 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have any available units?
347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have?
Some of 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE pet-friendly?
No, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE offers parking.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have a pool?
Yes, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE has a pool.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have accessible units?
No, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
