347 FAIRWAY ISLES LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

This beautiful, serene, two bed, two bath villa with modern décor, and screened lanai overlooking a pond and tranquil natural views is available for short and longer term rental (one to four months) now through winter and spring 2020 Call for availability. Located in Stoneybrook, a GATED, golf-course community section of Heritage Harbor, with easy access to I-75, Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Manatee River, scenic Anna Marie Island beaches and Long Boat Key. Stoneybrook has an award winning golf course and restaurant open to the public. Recreational opportunities abound with resort style pool and hot tub, fitness center, community center, volley ball, basket ball, baseball field, tennis courts, and a fishing pier on a large lake in the Stoneybrook community. Beaches, fishing, boating, shopping, restaurants, Ringling Art Museum, Circus Museum and Spring Training baseball are all nearby. Great for couples and families. Bikes and beach gear available. Cable TV and internet included. Garage parking for ONE car and off-street driveway parking for 2 cars. No Smoking and No pets. You will want to keep coming back, year after year! $200.00 Transfer and background fee to the Association. AVAILABLE FOR JAN - MARCH 2021.