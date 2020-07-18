16706 Vardon Terrace

Amenities

Your perfect abode! This wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo is situated in the award winning master planned community of Lakewood National. 1,142 square feet of living space, spacious master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, second bedroom and full bath plus utility/laundry room, kitchen with cozy dinette area perfect for coffee time, adjoining living and dining rooms ideal for hosting parties and the lanai boasts sweeping views of the gulf course. The swimming pool steps away!! This amazing new community has so much to offer!!! Includes: 18 hole Arnold Palmer golf course, clubhouse with restaurant and bar, fitness center, resort style swimming pools, grill areas, tiki bar w/pool side service, tennis courts, spa and more!!!! Transferable Membership and meal dining requirement will apply for access to all the amenities, all you pay is cart fee! Easy access to I-75, local shopping and dining, University Parkway, Sarasota Airport and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.



