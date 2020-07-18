All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 16706 Vardon Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
16706 Vardon Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

16706 Vardon Terrace

16706 Vardon Terrace · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16706 Vardon Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit #203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Your perfect abode! This wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo is situated in the award winning master planned community of Lakewood National. 1,142 square feet of living space, spacious master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, second bedroom and full bath plus utility/laundry room, kitchen with cozy dinette area perfect for coffee time, adjoining living and dining rooms ideal for hosting parties and the lanai boasts sweeping views of the gulf course. The swimming pool steps away!! This amazing new community has so much to offer!!! Includes: 18 hole Arnold Palmer golf course, clubhouse with restaurant and bar, fitness center, resort style swimming pools, grill areas, tiki bar w/pool side service, tennis courts, spa and more!!!! Transferable Membership and meal dining requirement will apply for access to all the amenities, all you pay is cart fee! Easy access to I-75, local shopping and dining, University Parkway, Sarasota Airport and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Amenities: Community pool, Gated Community, Private Golf, Fittness Center, Community Tennis Courts, community center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have any available units?
16706 Vardon Terrace has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16706 Vardon Terrace have?
Some of 16706 Vardon Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16706 Vardon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
16706 Vardon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16706 Vardon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 16706 Vardon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace offer parking?
No, 16706 Vardon Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16706 Vardon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 16706 Vardon Terrace has a pool.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 16706 Vardon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 16706 Vardon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16706 Vardon Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 16706 Vardon Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16706 Vardon Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity