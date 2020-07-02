15508 HIGH BELL PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Fabulous gated community with resort style community center, huge pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, volleyball court and soccer field. Located in an A-rated school district and walking district to Gene Witt Elementary. This 3 year old home is located across the street from the community center and situated on a premium preserve lot. The home has been built with every builder upgrade including diagonal tile in all the main living areas, top of the line stainless steel appliances and fixtures, front load washer and dryer plus laundry room cabinets, ceramic tile showers, granite counter-tops throughout and 15 seer A/C system. New exterior entry tile and lanai tile.