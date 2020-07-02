All apartments in Manatee County
15508 HIGH BELL PLACE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:38 AM

15508 HIGH BELL PLACE

15508 High Bell Place · (941) 556-0500
Location

15508 High Bell Place, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2528 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Fabulous gated community with resort style community center, huge pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, volleyball court and soccer field. Located in an A-rated school district and walking district to Gene Witt Elementary. This 3 year old home is located across the street from the community center and situated on a premium preserve lot. The home has been built with every builder upgrade including diagonal tile in all the main living areas, top of the line stainless steel appliances and fixtures, front load washer and dryer plus laundry room cabinets, ceramic tile showers, granite counter-tops throughout and 15 seer A/C system. New exterior entry tile and lanai tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have any available units?
15508 HIGH BELL PLACE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have?
Some of 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15508 HIGH BELL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE offers parking.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE has a pool.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15508 HIGH BELL PLACE has units with air conditioning.
