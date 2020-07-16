15007 Castle Park Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Long-term rental available in one of Lakewood Ranch's top villages! Move-in ready, this is a fully furnished 3 bedroom (plus office), 2 bath home with a grand entrance. The kitchen is a chef's dream from the counters, wood cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and island with sink. Enjoy how it overlooks the tastefully decorated great room with sliding doors out to the lanai and private lake. Relax on the 23' long over-sized screened lanai with plenty of room to entertain, or relax and enjoy the serenity of the preserve area. The master bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets, a master bathroom with his & her sinks plus a walk-in shower. This home is meticulous on the inside and out. Gated community, trails & lakes, golf courses, monthly social gatherings, annual holiday traditions, and so much more. Close to UTC Mall, restaurants, etc.



Small dogs only (no cats) & HOA approval required.

