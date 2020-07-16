All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

15007 Castle Park Terrace

15007 Castle Park Terrace · (941) 544-4005
Location

15007 Castle Park Terrace, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2451 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Long-term rental available in one of Lakewood Ranch's top villages! Move-in ready, this is a fully furnished 3 bedroom (plus office), 2 bath home with a grand entrance. The kitchen is a chef's dream from the counters, wood cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and island with sink. Enjoy how it overlooks the tastefully decorated great room with sliding doors out to the lanai and private lake. Relax on the 23' long over-sized screened lanai with plenty of room to entertain, or relax and enjoy the serenity of the preserve area. The master bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets, a master bathroom with his & her sinks plus a walk-in shower. This home is meticulous on the inside and out. Gated community, trails & lakes, golf courses, monthly social gatherings, annual holiday traditions, and so much more. Close to UTC Mall, restaurants, etc.

Small dogs only (no cats) & HOA approval required.
Only available for a long-term lease...enjoy life in one of Lakewood Ranch's top villages! Move in ready is an understatement for this home. The fully furnished 3 bedroom (plus office), 2 bath home opens to a grand entryway of tray ceilings and crown molding. Office/den is located off the entrance. The kitchen is a chef's dream from the counters, wood cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and island bar with sink. The kitchen overlooks the tastefully decorated great room with pocketing sliding doors that overlook the private lake. Relax on the over sized screened lanai (23' long) with plenty of room to entertain or enjoy the serenity of the preserves. The master bedroom includes 2 walk-in closets, a master bathroom with his and her sinks and walk-in shower. This home is as meticulous on the inside as the outside, a MUST SEE. Gated community, trails & lakes, golf courses, monthly social gatherings, annual holiday traditions, and so much more. Close to UTC Mall, restaurants, etc.

Small dogs only (no cats) & HOA approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have any available units?
15007 Castle Park Terrace has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have?
Some of 15007 Castle Park Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15007 Castle Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15007 Castle Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15007 Castle Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 15007 Castle Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 15007 Castle Park Terrace offers parking.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15007 Castle Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 15007 Castle Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15007 Castle Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15007 Castle Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 15007 Castle Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15007 Castle Park Terrace has units with air conditioning.
