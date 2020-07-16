13526 5TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3BR/3BA Available In The Highly Desirable Family Community Of Mill Creek. As You Walk Through The Leaded-Glass Entry Doors Into This One-Of-A-Kind Home You Are Greeted With An Airy Open Floor Plan That Features Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, French Doors, And Recessed Lighting. The Master Bedroom Is Spacious and Offers A Master Bath With His And Hers Vanities, A Double-Headed Shower, And A Large Soaking Tub With Jets - All Well Away From The Guest Bedrooms To Offer That True Retreat. The Over-Sized Kitchen Offers Walnut Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Appliances, And An Abundance Of Storage Space, Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends. Speaking Of Entertainment, The Media/Game Room Features A Kegerator And Wet Bar Or You Can Step Out Onto The Extended, Screened, Lanai To Enjoy The Outdoors While Sitting In Your Heated And Jetted Cocktail Pool Overlooking The Large And Private Fenced-In Backyard With A Custom Wood Burning Fire Pit/Grill. Pets Must Be Pre-Approved And There's A $300 Pet Fee. Centrally Located To Banks, Medical, Restaurants, Entertainment, The Airport, Downtown, Shopping, Easy Access To I-75, Top Rated Area Schools, UTC Mall, And Just A Short Drive To Our Famous Local White Sandy Beaches!