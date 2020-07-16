All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:50 PM

13526 5TH AVENUE NE

13526 5th Avenue Northeast · (941) 720-3744
Location

13526 5th Avenue Northeast, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3BR/3BA Available In The Highly Desirable Family Community Of Mill Creek. As You Walk Through The Leaded-Glass Entry Doors Into This One-Of-A-Kind Home You Are Greeted With An Airy Open Floor Plan That Features Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding, French Doors, And Recessed Lighting. The Master Bedroom Is Spacious and Offers A Master Bath With His And Hers Vanities, A Double-Headed Shower, And A Large Soaking Tub With Jets - All Well Away From The Guest Bedrooms To Offer That True Retreat. The Over-Sized Kitchen Offers Walnut Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Appliances, And An Abundance Of Storage Space, Perfect For Entertaining Family And Friends. Speaking Of Entertainment, The Media/Game Room Features A Kegerator And Wet Bar Or You Can Step Out Onto The Extended, Screened, Lanai To Enjoy The Outdoors While Sitting In Your Heated And Jetted Cocktail Pool Overlooking The Large And Private Fenced-In Backyard With A Custom Wood Burning Fire Pit/Grill. Pets Must Be Pre-Approved And There's A $300 Pet Fee. Centrally Located To Banks, Medical, Restaurants, Entertainment, The Airport, Downtown, Shopping, Easy Access To I-75, Top Rated Area Schools, UTC Mall, And Just A Short Drive To Our Famous Local White Sandy Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
13526 5TH AVENUE NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 13526 5TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 5TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
13526 5TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 5TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
Yes, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE has a pool.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 5TH AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13526 5TH AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
